JUST IN
Running airline in JV is always bit more challenging: Air India CEO & MD
Festivities push FMCG sales up 11% in first two weeks of October
Jio topples BSNL to become largest fixed-line service provider in August
Invesco sells 5.5% stake in Zee for Rs 1,396 cr at Rs 263.7 a share
ICICI Lombard Q2 net up 32% to Rs 591 cr on reversal of tax provision
Air quality-driven construction ban may delay realty projects in Delhi-NCR
Adani Group buys Air Works, forays into aircraft maintenance business
PhonePe revenue up 138% to Rs 1,646 cr; losses narrow to Rs 671 cr in FY22
Indian saree market sees big corporates battling traditional players
Shardeum raises $18 mn in seed round from a clutch of 60 investors
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Rolls-Royce pursues 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in all three dimensions
India Inc's freshers' hiring intent surges 61% in HY22, says report
Business Standard

Brewing at Tata Starbucks: Double-digit growth, premium store, masala chai

In the Asia Pacific, Starbucks has 142 Reserve stores

Topics
Tata Starbucks | Tea | Coffee

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

Tata Starbucks
In the Asia Pacific, Starbucks has 142 Reserve stores

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between the Tata group and Starbucks, is witnessing double-digit growth after the Covid pandemic as customers return to its outlets with restrictions having eased out.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Starbucks

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.