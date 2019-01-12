Brexit or not, clients will have to spend on technology: TCS's Subramaniam

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology services company, is facing a “happy problem”. Its profit margins (and revenue) fell short of market expectations in the December quarter (Q3), but that was mostly because it invested in building resources to service the huge influx of contracts.

This is an unusual phenomenon for the historically weak Q3. Chief Operating Officer N GANAPATHY SUBRAMANIAM tells Romita Majumdar that TCS is confident of transforming the demand and cost in their favour. Edited excerpts: It (December) was certainly ...