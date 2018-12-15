Brick-and-mortar stores begin festive sales early to combat e-tailers

The country's leading department store chains such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, and Central have advanced their 'end of season sale' by a week this year as the pressure to compete with e-tailers grows.

Typically, 'end of season sale' kicks off around December 25 to take advantage of the week-long holiday between Christmas and New Year. This year, however, most chains, including the Raheja-owned Shoppers Stop, will begin the sale from December 15 itself, though Future Group (owners of Central) and Lifestyle (from the Landmark Group) will start their sales days ...