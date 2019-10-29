JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

MTNL-BSNL merger: Limited spectrum to be a challenge for combined entity
Business Standard

Brickwork downgrades Coffee Day affiliate's bonds from "BBB-" to 'D'

Earlier, the rating agency had placed instrument on credit watch with negative implications.

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

illustration: binay sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Brickwork Ratings has downgraded debentures of Tanglin Developments (TDL), a unit of Coffee Day Enterprises, to “D (CE)” from “BBB-” for defaulting on coupon payment due to its significantly deteriorated liquidity. Earlier, the rating agency had placed instrument on credit watch with negative implications.

The rating for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is based on credit enhancement by way of pledge of shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (holding company of TDL), Sical Logistics, a step-down subsidiary of CDEL, and Coffee Day Global, a subsidiary of CDEL.

In addition, the NCDs are secured by corporate guarantees of Tanglin Retail Realty Developers (subsidiary of Tanglin Developments) and CDEL (earlier, personal guarantee of Late Mr V G Siddhartha, founder of group, was also stipulated).
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU