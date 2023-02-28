JUST IN
Brighter prospects ahead for power sector stocks amid economic momentum
Valuations, demand uptick hopes favour Indian metal companies
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's infra thrust
Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on Zee Entertainment
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
With peak summer season ahead, Voltas may see volumes and margin gains
Near-term demand worries in replacements biz cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
PI Industries stock gains from CSM business and margin expansion
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Airtel eyes tariff hike mid-year; here's how telcos' Arpu stack up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Brighter prospects ahead for power sector stocks amid economic momentum

Though there are a few monitorables, rising consumption should drive up volumes, investment

Topics
Power Sector | Power consumption | renewable energy

Devangshu Datta 

A trigger for the current crisis was power plants shutting down because of heavy losses on buying expensive coal and selling into a highly regulated electricity market
Thermal generation remains the single largest contributor and Coal India and Neyveli Lignite (NLC) are likely to be beneficiaries of this

Power consumption is closely linked to economic activity and the data indicates that power consumption is likely to rise substantially through FY24 and also in Q4 of FY23. Power consumption in January 2023 rose by a huge 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 6.2 per cent month-on-month (MoM), albeit on a low annual base (January 2022 was up only one per cent YoY).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power Sector

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.