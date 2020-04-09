Britannia factories running at 25% capacity utilisation amid lockdown

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, factories of are running at 25-30 per cent capacity utilisation, managing director Varun Berry has said. However, in the next 5-6 days production is likely to pick up and the FMCG-major should be getting close to 70-75 per cent as far as capacity utilisation is concerned, Berry said.

“We do not have problems in terms of raw materials but factories are operating at 25-30 per cent efficiency as we haven’t been able to get workers to come in. Safety is our topmost priority but there’s a little bit of fear factor among the workers.” He said, the surge in demand during the lockdown is not a sustained one.





The company is holding an inventory of up to 11 days which is witnessing a depletion for the past one week. To ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials, said it had also partnered with on-demand e-commerce platform Dunzo to deliver its products.