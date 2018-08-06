Britannia unveils new logo, will launch 50 products to celebrate centenary

Industries is looking at acquisitions and expansions into new geographies, Chairman Nusli Wadia said on Monday, launching a new logo to commemorate the company’s centenary.

“We have now got a very strong foundation --- not only in terms of financials but in terms of a management team. We are on a very strong footing and now in a position to look at adjacencies,” Wadia said at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

He stressed that the strategy will be based on “growing the company substantially” and expanding into new geographies.

The company, which has a presence in more than 79 countries, is in the process of opening a plant in Nepal, where it has already become the market leader after its recent entry. It is also eyeing expansions across West Asian and North African markets.

Unveiling the new logo, Wadia said it was “not completely different from our old logo”, explaining that the brand heritage will be carried forward even as the logo got a modern look.

Managing director Varun Berry said this year more than 50 products will be launched to celebrate 100 years of the company.

The company is already in the process of launching croissants and has partnered with Greece-based Chipita for this endeavour.

Its 2018 annual report said, “…the intention will be to launch products which also target the same snacking occasions that we target today but with new and innovative products”.

Answering a shareholder’s query, Berry said was the market leader in biscuits with a 33 per cent share in terms of value and had overtaken Parle. But in terms of sales volume, Parle rules the market. Also, Parle G still dominates the market in terms of the volume of brands and it will take two-three years for to overtake the Parle G brand with Good Day.

The company has set a target to evolve into a complete foods company rather than limiting itself to biscuits, cakes, rusks, cakes and dairy products.

Wadia said that despite the demonetisation exercise and GST woes in the last financial year, the company “hit every single target”. It had set a target to sell 50 million packs every day, churn a Rs 100 billion topline with a Rs 15 billion gross profit and Rs 10 billion net profit.





The company’s board will meet on August 23 to approve a share split and offer a bonus of Rs 60 of non-convertible debenture carrying a maximum interest of 18 per cent.

Berry said the company’s profitability had increased from Rs 2.32 billion in 2013 to Rs 12.90 billion, while its market cap increased from Rs 500 million in 2012 to Rs 780 billion in 2017.

One of the key drivers, according to Berry, has been increasing its direct reach to cover nearly 19 million outlets. Britannia will be focusing on increasing its direct retail presence in the days ahead.

Britannia Industries is considering shifting its proposed dairy plant to Andhra Pradesh as incentives from Maharashtra are still left undecided.

Wadia said the company has been discussing the incentives for this project with the Maharashtra government but it has taken over a year’s time to finalise. In the meantime, Britannia has held discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government for this project.



This plant and the upscaling of the dairy business will also entail an investment into the setting up of cold chains.

A total investment of Rs. 3 billion will be made to set up this plant as well as the cold chain network.