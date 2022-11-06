JUST IN
Cash to cloud: Meet Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India
I am not in the race for market share, says SGIC's Anil Kumar Aggarwal
We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs
Switch Mobility aims to be in EV markets around the globe: CEO
Our Ebitda share from non-cigarette biz at 27%: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri
We expect more cyberattacks driven by nation-states: Microsoft's Tom Burt
Price hike is the last thing on our mind: Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra
India is becoming world's start-up capital: Microsoft India's Sangeeta Bavi
Balancing innovation and fair play needed: CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta
Rising rates may result in moderation in home sales growth: JLL India CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Mumbai's venture debt marketplace plans early-stage funding for startups
Business Standard

Broad improvement in margins may continue for a while: Bank of Baroda chief

In a Q&A, Sanjiv Chadha, the MD & CEO of the bank, dwells on how the lender fared in Q2 and the strategy it will adopt for its assets and liabilities franchises going forward

Topics
Bank of Baroda | Assets | Q2 results

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda
Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda

Following the Q2FY23 earnings of the bank, Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, spoke to Subrata Panda on how the bank fared in Q2 and the strategy it will follow for its assets and liabilities franchises going forward. Edited Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of Baroda

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 14:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.