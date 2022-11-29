Brokerages positive about Escorts Kubota's medium-term growth plans

The stock of tractor maker Kubota hit a 52-week high on Monday and has gained 17 per cent over the past fortnight. Brokerages are positive about the company’s strategy for the medium term, announced recently, and which envisages an increase of its revenues by two and a half times by FY28, a higher share of exports, market share improvement, and margin expansion. The medium term business plan outlines a 21 per cent annual growth in revenues to Rs 22,700 crore from Rs 7,152 crore in FY22.