Brokerages positive about Escorts Kubota's medium-term growth plans

The stock of tractor maker Escorts Kubota hit a 52-week high on Monday and has gained 17 per cent over the past fortnight. Brokerages are positive about the company’s strategy for the medium term, announced recently, and which envisages an increase of its revenues by two and a half times by FY28, a higher share of exports, market share improvement, and margin expansion. The medium term business plan outlines a 21 per cent annual growth in revenues to Rs 22,700 crore from Rs 7,152 crore in FY22.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU