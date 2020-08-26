Brookfield in talks to buy RMZ's co-working solution provider CoWrks

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in talks with Bengaluru-based office space developer RMZ Corp to buy out the latter’s co-working solution provider CoWrks, said sources in the know.

Brookfield will reportedly acquire some assets of RMZ in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities, added sources. “The valuation and terms of the deal are still being worked out,” they said. CoWrks, founded by Menda family scion Sidharth Menda, has around 16 co-working centres in the country and operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi National Capital ...