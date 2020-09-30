Brookfield India Real Estate Trust files draft document with Sebi

-
-
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, sponsored by an affiliate of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, filed its draft offer document with Sebi on Wednesday.
The initiail public issue plans to raise Rs 4400 crore from investors and will be the third REIT offer after Embassy and Mindspace REITs.
The initial public offer consists of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consisting of a fresh issuance aggregating up to Rs 3800 crore and an additional component for an offer for sale. The issue will see participation of strategic investors, institutional investors (including anchor investors) and non-institutional investors, Brookfield said. "The gross proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised towards partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing indebtedness of asset SPVs; and for general purposes to the extent allowed by regulations," it said.
Morgan Stanley India, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the main bankers of the issue.
The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.
Brookfield owns 22 million sq ft of office projects in the country. It owns properties in Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, etc.
The company bought properties from Hiranandani family in Mumbai, Assets of Unitech Corporate Parks, and others.
