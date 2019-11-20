Brookfield now one of the biggest PE players in India, thanks to RIL deals

After inking two big deals with Reliance Industries (RIL) — which included acquisition of its pipeline and telecom tower assets — Canadian private equity (PE) fund Brookfield has quietly catapulted itself to become one of the biggest PE investors in the country with total investment of $16 billion. Brookfield had entered India around six years ago.

According to sources, the other big boys include Blackstone, with an investment of $12 billion, and SoftBank (through SoftBank Group Corp and SoftBank Vision Fund) with $10 billion. According to data shared by VCCEdge, which ...