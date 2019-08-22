Brookfield, Piramal Capital look to cash in on buyout opportunities in NBFC

Investors such as Canada’s Brookfield Asset Manage­ment and Mumbai-based Piramal Capital & Housing Finance are looking to buy out stressed assets and portfolios of private equity (PE) funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Sectors such as real estate and NBFCs are going through a bad fund crunch.

Brookfield has largely invested in infrastructure and real estate in India. It is actively looking at buying out three portfolios from NBFCs and PE funds that are up for sale, said a source. “Existing lenders are willing to take a haircut (part-dues ...