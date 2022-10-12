JUST IN
Here's why Adani Wilmar expects Q2 revenue growth in low single digit
BS Number Wise: A strategy for non-strategic state firms as losses mount
HCLTech restructures the top management with a new COO and CHRO
Uber, Ola, Rapido continue auto services despite Karnataka govt's ban
West Bengal govt hands over Letter of Award for Tajpur port to Adani Ports
Drug regulator halts production at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit
Govt okays Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant for OMCs to battle losses
5G to go live on Samsung smartphones, iPhones in November-December
Fireside Ventures announces final close of third fund at $225 million
Reliance Retail, NBA sign contract to launch merchandise in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HCLTech restructures the top management with a new COO and CHRO
Business Standard

BS Number Wise: A strategy for non-strategic state firms as losses mount

The govt needs to act quickly to capitalise on the assets of such enterprises

Topics
central public sector enterprises | privatisation | CPSEs

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

psu, etf, disinvestment, funds, CPSE, sale, govt, divest
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The pandemic has resurrected a debate on state capitalism, with the public sector’s performance during the pandemic making critics reconsider its role in certain areas.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on central public sector enterprises

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.