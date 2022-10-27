JUST IN
BS Number Wise: Indian deal-making enters the slow lane, shows data

There is less money for companies as buyers slow down transactions amid geopolitical tension and higher capital cost.

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Lower global interest rates to limit the economic impact of Covid-19 had spurred mergers and acquisitions worldwide after a slowdown in early 2020.

A worldwide trend may have just marked its presence in India this month when Dutch investor Prosus called off its $4.7-billion acquisition of Indian financial technology firm BillDesk.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:32 IST

