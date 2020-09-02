JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cosmo Films to invest Rs 300 cr for new line of speciality polyester films
Business Standard

BS READS: Quest to be India's next international airline is up in the air

Private airlines in India are battling losses. The crisis gives them an opportunity, but there are challenges, too. Sai Manish lists the challenges for an Indian private airline to fly international

Topics
BS Reads | Civil Aviation | airlines

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet and Vistara recently started flights to London after bagging slots at Heathrow airport, dubbed by Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson as the world’s most expensive piece of concrete that can be owned for 90 seconds.

Many questions came to mind about India’s private airlines international plans. Is the Indian government, which is only concerned with state-carrier Air India’s international presence, finally helping private airlines bag slots under its bilateral air services agreement with the UK? Are private airlines, despite domestic losses, looking to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU