BS READS: Quest to be India's next international airline is up in the air

SpiceJet and Vistara recently started flights to London after bagging slots at Heathrow airport, dubbed by Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson as the world’s most expensive piece of concrete that can be owned for 90 seconds.

Many questions came to mind about India’s private airlines international plans. Is the Indian government, which is only concerned with state-carrier Air India’s international presence, finally helping private airlines bag slots under its bilateral air services agreement with the UK? Are private airlines, despite domestic losses, looking to ...