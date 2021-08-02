BSES ties up 3.3 Gw green power for supply in Delhi as it exits older PPAs

promoted power distribution company Ltd, which operates in some areas of Delhi, is in the process of tying 3.3 Gw of green energy for supply in the national capital. When the deal is concluded, the company would become the discom with the highest green energy tie-ups, claimed company executives.

Executives said will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with projects tendered by central agency SECI Ltd. The projects that will sign up are of Adani Green Energy, Amp Energy, Avikaran Surya among others, said sources.

“By FY 23-24, about 3.3 Gw of green power will be operationalised by BSES. Out of this, 2.3 Gw will be pure-play renewable, consisting of solar, wind and waste to energy and around 1 Gw would be hydro,” said an executive.

He said the green power portfolio would be led by solar and in coming two years, 50 per cent of the discoms’ capacity would be of renewable energy.

The move to sign up more green energy is in line with the company’s plan to exit costly and older PPAs with thermal power. BSES was recently allowed to end its PPA with Dadri thermal power unit of NTPC by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. It is also in the process of cancelling six more thermal power PPAs. The company is planning to replace this capacity with green energy.

At present, around 22 per cent of long-term arrangements of led BSES comprises green power, which includes pure play renewable power of over 9 percent and 13 per cent is hydro power.

BSES recently signed a purchase agreement for 510 Mw of solar and bundled hybrid power. Of the total quantum of 510 Mw, 300 Mw is solar power and 210 Mw, hybrid power. BSES is the first discom in the country to sign for hybrid power.

Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind power, wherein one component is at least 33 per cent of the contracted capacity.

The company in a public statement said the solar and hybrid power is expected to be available to BSES discoms in 18 months after signing of the agreement. The discom will purchase solar power at Rs 2.44 per unit and hybrid at Rs 2.48 per unit.

BSES operates two discoms in Delhi--BRPL and BYPL--which are joint ventures between Limited and GoNCTD.