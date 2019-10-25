BSNL is poised to flourish after govt's Rs 70,000-crore revival package

The government’s decision to revive Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) with a Rs 70,000 crore package could unleash a new challenger into the telecom sweepstakes at a time when a debate is already underway on whether India will soon move from a three player to a two player private telco market.

The package includes money for voluntary retirement, the issuance of 4G spectrum, raising long term bonds, and monetising the company’s real estate assets. With a subscriber base of 8.79 million wired broadband subscribers, BSNL is already by far the largest player in the business - ...