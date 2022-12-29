JUST IN
Megha Engineering JV lowest bidder for BKC bullet train station
BSNL aims to introduce 4G network in 45,180 villages across India

With its planned 4G services launch, public sector firm targets rural market spanning 7% of all villages

Topics
BSNL | 4G network | mobile towers

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Telecom panel for higher limit on spectrum holding for mobile operators
Over 24,600 uncovered villages, mostly located in remote areas, are expected to get BSNLâ€™s 4G service by December 2023, the DoT has said

In its plans to begin 4G services early 2023 onwards, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to prioritise tower installations in 45,180 villages across India that are yet to be connected with the fourth generation network.

Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:14 IST

`
