India unit of SAIC warns of sales hit due to coronavirus outbreak

Business Standard

Budget 2020: Hoping for measures to spur demand, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

The mid-to-long-term growth story remains intact for the market. Yes, the short term is a challenge, says Mehta

Viveat Susan Pinto 

HUL beat Street estimates on volume growth in the three months ended December (Q3) amid weak consumer sentiment. In a press briefing, chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta explained what led to the growth and the way ahead for the company.

Excerpts: HUL was ahead of the FMCG market in terms of volume growth in Q3. What contributed to the growth? Categories such as home care, food, refreshments and haircare continue to clip well for us. In home care, sales growth has been 10 per cent, while food and refreshments saw 8 per cent sales growth during the December quarter. ...

First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 02:14 IST

