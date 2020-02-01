Budget 2020: Hoping for measures to spur demand, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

HUL beat Street estimates on volume growth in the three months ended December (Q3) amid weak consumer sentiment. In a press briefing, chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta explained what led to the growth and the way ahead for the company.

Excerpts: HUL was ahead of the FMCG market in terms of volume growth in Q3. What contributed to the growth? Categories such as home care, food, refreshments and haircare continue to clip well for us. In home care, sales growth has been 10 per cent, while food and refreshments saw 8 per cent sales growth during the December quarter. ...