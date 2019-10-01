Budget carrier GoAir's Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Gupta resigns

-
GoAir’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sanjay Gupta has quit the airline. Gupta, who previously worked with Emami Agrotech and Unilever in Singapore, joined the company in March.
A GoAir spokesperson confirmed his exit. GoAir has seen a churn in its senior management in the past and its CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk resigned in February. Since then the airline had strengthened its management, expanded its network and turned aggressive in its marketing ahead of a possible initial public offering.
