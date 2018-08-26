Budget hospitality start-up OYO is replicating its India strategy in China

If you have heard of piggyback rides and are not sure what purpose they serve, look at OYO for the answer.

India’s budget hospitality startup hit upon a novel way to push the brand in China. After stepping into the market in November last year, OYO used the platform of China’s ride-hailing giant Didi to announce its arrival and stay top of mind. “If you open the Didi app in some of the Chinese cities where we have a tie-up for promotion it will say: Ride comfortably with Didi, stay comfortably with OYO,” says Ritesh Agarwal, the 24-year-old founder and chief ...