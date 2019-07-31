Bug creates unified payments interface IDs, Truecaller recalls app update

-
Call identification app Truecaller on Tuesday rolled back an update to its app after users complained of unified payments interface IDs getting created in their name without their knowledge.
Several users complained on social media about the app’s latest version (10.41.6) automatically sending an SMS from their phones, after which they began getting messages saying “Your registration for UPI app has started”.
“We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we have discontinued this version of the app
so no other users will be affected,” Truecaller said in a statement. “We’re sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We’ve taken quick steps to fix the issue, and already rolled out a fix in a new version.”
The firm said a new version with the fix will be available shortly for the affected users. “However, in the meanwhile they can choose to manually de-register through the overflow menu in the app.”
