Building robust search engine for users at top of the Flipkart's agenda

Home-grown e-commerce major Flipkart is consolidating its efforts in data science and engineering by focusing on few key areas such as personalisation and product discovery through search. The move is aimed at building for long-term competitiveness.

Terabytes of data is coughed out every day by Flipkart on millions of users who visit or transect on the e-commerce site. At the back-end, this data is intricately studied to derive buying trends, under behaviour and preferences, and popular products and categories. The data also helps Flipkart understand the users better allowing it to ...