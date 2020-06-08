Bumpy road ahead for L&T as order flows, project execution face challenges

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) decent performance for the quarter ending March 2020 (Q4), an increase of five per cent in new orders and commentary on its preparedness to manage disruption have encouraged analysts to maintain a positive medium-term outlook and buy rating on the stock.

However, there are near-term challenges on order inflow, project execution and increased working capital requirements that will weigh on investor sentiment for a while. L&T’s Q4 revenue growth of two per cent was a positive surprise given the significant decline of 17-20 per ...