Burger King to give a miss to meat-less 'meat burgers' in Indian market

has decided to give India a miss of its taste of the faux meat whopper which it is introducing in the USA and Brazil as the global quick service restaurant chain believes that its menu in India has enough to offer to the vegetarian section of the populace.

In the US, has rolled out a plant based burger, known as the Impossible Whopper, which tastes and sizzles like meat but is essentially vegetarian in its composition. The same is being introduced in Brazil as well. However, in India, this plant based meat will not be introduced.

“In the US, they don’t have vegetarian products – there is chicken, beef, pork and others; so they have launched a burger which is vegan; it means that it tastes like meat but is a vegetarian product. I don’t need to do that in India now where half the menu is completely vegetarian with the taste profile which has been tested in India and liked by Indians”, India’s chief executive officer, Rajeev Varman told Business Standard.

He said it is hard for a US consumer to find vegetarian products and thus there was the need to roll out something for this emerging set of consumers.

In the West, an emerging consumer base is asking for vegetarian and vegan products and voices are getting strong against animal slaughter which has been prompting to innovate.

On the other hand, although India has a significant base of vegetarians, Varman is reluctant to get a product developed outside India.

“I have no desire to bring in a product which they (Burger King USA) have built. We only launch products in India after we test it here”, he told this newspaper.

In India, apart from vegetable based patty, Burger King has also come up with a paneer (cottage cheese) variant of the burger named Paneer King Melt. However, while the company offers four regular burger variants for people with pure vegetarian palette, it offers five chicken patty variants of burgers and also an egg patty version for the eggetarians as well.

“I have got an array of products here which have been built from scratch”, Varman told this daily.

However, in case of the five inch Whoppers, which is an inch larger than the regular buns, the burger major offers a vegetarian, a chicken and a mutton variant with an option to double the patty and add an extra slice of cheese.

Keeping in mind Indian sentiments towards food and culture, Burger King has opted to differentiate its kitchens in the country.

“There is a clear vegetarian and non-vegetarian part of the kitchen. The employees wear green aprons on the vegetarian side and red aprons on the non-vegetarian side. We have taken a conscious, organised and dedicated effort to make sure those kitchens are very separate”, Varman added.

California based Impossible Foods Inc came up with the artificial plant based meat patty which is mostly soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil and heme besides others. This patty is being used in the Impossible Whoppers rolled out by Burger King in the US.

In Brazil, an imitating meat patty developed by Marfrig Global Foods SA is being used and it is known as the Rebel Whopper there.