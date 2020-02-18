Burmans increase holding in crisis-hit Eveready Industries to over 5%

At a time when the Williamson Magor Group-owned is reeling from financial crisis at the group level, the Burman family of Dabur has increased its stake in the firm to 5.01 per cent.

Since the past four months, Guardian Advisors has been gradually increasing its shareholding. This portfolio management firm, owned by Arjun Lamba and others, manages investment for the Burmans, besides others. Sources said Guardian Advisors had invested in Eveready on behalf of the Burman family.

In a regulatory filing this month, Guardian Advisors said its investment in Eveready was on behalf of its clients and the equity stakes are owned by the investors, while Guardian Advisors has the power of attorney to manage the investment. “We believe it (Eveready) is a strong brand and a market leader in its domain, and hence, we have built a stake in the company,” Mohit Burman, vice-chairman at Dabur India, said.

An investor in his own capacity, Burman has been the driving force behind the family’s foray into several high-growth and sunrise sectors. He played a pivotal role in expanding the group’s financial services business into asset management, life insurance and pension by setting up Aviva Life Insurance India in partnership with the UK’s largest insurance Company Aviva.