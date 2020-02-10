Business Standard Annual Awards 2019: High-powered jury selects best seven

With a market value of Rs 1.13 trillion, Titan Company has emerged the most valued firm in Tata Group after Tata Consultancy Services. Starting its journey as a retail watch chain, Titan Company is today India’s biggest jewellery brand, with rising sales and profits.

In the past three years, its net sales grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20.6 per cent, while its net profit rose at an annualised rate of 27.7 per cent during the period. The credit for this transformation at Titan goes to its former managing director (MD) Bhaskar Bhat, who retired from the company in October ...