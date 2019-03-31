Business Standard Annual Awards for 2018: Meet the best in business

BS Annual Awards for 2018: Meet the best in business
Guests at the Business Standard Awards function in New Delhi on Friday
(From left) Pepsico India President & CEO Ahmed ElSheikh, Airbus India & South Asia President and MD Anand E Stanley and Dabur India director Sunil Duggal
Arun Jaitley with Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Uday Kotak
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Srijan Founder Ved Arya and HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad
(From left) Feedback Infra Chairman Vinayak Chatterjee and CERG Advisory Founder Omkar Goswami
Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan and Power Grid Corporation Officiating CMD Ravi P Singh
McKinsey senior partner Noshir Kaka describing the jury process
Economists Indira Rajaraman and Deepak Lal
Former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Surjit Bhalla, Great Eastern Shipping director Ravi Sheth and Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research Founder Director Kirit Parikh
BS Awards host Shaili Chopra
Naz Foundation (India) Trust team, which works on women empowerment using sports to impart life skills for adolescent girls
Great Eastern Shipping Deputy Chairman and MD Bharat Sheth, Noshir Kaka and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU