Business Standard Awards: Watch the winners share their vision at 4:30 pm today

The winners of the Business Standard Awards will come together at 4:30 pm today (November 5) to share their vision for the future in these unprecedented times. These conversations, across two sessions, will be moderated by Shyamal Majumdar, Editor, Business Standard.
Here are the details of the participants:
Session 1
CEO of the Year: Bhaskar Bhat, Former MD, Titan Group
Company of the Year: Larsen & Toubro (CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan)
Banker of the Year: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD, Bandhan Bank
Start-up of the Year: BigBasket (CEO Hari Menon)
Star PSU: Indraprastha Gas (MD A K Jana)
Star SME: Vinati Organics (Chairman Vinati Saraf Mutreja)
Session 2
Social Entrepreneur of the Year: M R Madhavan, Co-founder & President, PRS Legislative Research
Socially Aware Corporate of the Year: Dinanath Dubhashi, CEO, L&T Finance Holdings
Social Enterprise of the Year: Nihal Kaviratne CBE, Founder, St Jude India ChildCare Centres
