Buyout offers coming, but we're well-capitalised: Grofers CEO Dhindsa

Grofers has been in the news for alleged acquisition talks by companies such as Zomato and Paytm Mall. Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer of the online grocery platform, tells Samreen Ahmad that even though the SoftBank- and Tiger Global-backed start-up firm keeps getting approached by players who want to get into the e-grocery space, it does not have any plans to sell itself right now.

Edited excerpts: E-grocery has seen a flurry of activity of late. While several new players are getting into the segment, there are a few already planning to wrap up. What does it ...