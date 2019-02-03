Byju's hopes to replicate successful India model in US, UK, and Australia

After disrupting the market for online education in India, Byju’s is getting ready to set foot in select global markets. The education technology firm is keen on rolling out operations in English-speaking markets and some Commonwealth countries.

Byju’s is actively looking at opportunities in the United States (US), the United Kingdom and Australia. The company is looking at acquisitions as a model of growth and is hoping to beef up its offering with original video content that will resonate with its target audience. Currently valued at $3.6 billion, Byju’s started ...