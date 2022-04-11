Byju's names Amazon veteran VP tech as it scales up learning products

giant Byju’s is strengthening its technology vertical. The Bengaluru-based firm has appointed tech veteran Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as vice-president, technology. As a tech-driven global leader in education, Byju’s has been investing in the powerful synergy of technology and innovation by scaling its robust tech team. This new appointment is part of Byju’s concerted strategy to further enhance its world-class learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally.

In his new role, Ganeshkumar will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to further scale Byju’s tech and innovation prowess to define the future of learning. He will also build and lead a talented team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, program managers, and more.

“His strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen Byju’s commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities,” said Anil Goel, president - technology, Byju’s. “We look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving his goals.”

With a rich career spanning over two decades, Vedharnarayanan brings a proven track record of ideating and delivering impactful technological innovations across like and Oracle. In his most recent stint over 15 years, Vedhanarayanan held multiple Sr. Engineering leadership roles at Global Technology organization supporting last-mile delivery, supply chain, and customer shipment tracking experience and also played a key role in the growth of Amazon Global Development Center in India.

“Technology is a powerful instrument that has the potential to transform and reinvent how education is delivered. I am excited to join the highly motivated and talented tech team that forms the foundation of Byju’s,” said Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar, vice president - Technology, Byju’s. “The company is already delivering cutting-edge technologies and is constantly innovating the educational ecosystem. I look forward to playing a key role in the development of next-generation education technology that makes quality education accessible, equitable, and contextual for every student.”

Early this year, Byju’s announced the appointment of Mani Bansal and Maneesh Agrawal to lead key technology functions in an effort towards strengthening its tech vertical and further driving innovative and impactful learning experiences. While Bansal took the role of vice-president, engineering, Agrawal joined as vice-president, reliability, security and cloud engineering.

The company had said that Mani Bansal will lead the Content Engineering platform across the group, along with working closely with the Byju’s Lab team to build AI and ML capabilities to set the benchmark for the future of personalised learning. With a rich career spanning over 20 years, the Hyderabad-based Bansal is an Amazon veteran, having donned multiple global technology leadership roles in Amazon Prime and Amazon Logistics.

Maneesh Agrawal, with over 22 years of experience, championed strategic thinking across design, implementation and operational excellence. He will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s reliability engineering, security and cloud engineering. Formerly with Adobe, Olacabs, InMobi, Yahoo and Indiamart, he had delivered strategic vision across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and Cloud efficiency.