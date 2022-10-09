JUST IN
Byju's says incorrect Indian map is not part of its study material
Business Standard

Topics
Byju's | EdTech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

Edtech major Byju's on Sunday said an incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action.

The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir" and "Aksai Chin", sparking outrage on social media against the edtech firm.

A Byju's spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material.

"All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it," the spokesperson said.

The image has been attributed to student notes and also to an exam paper of Byju's, which has been denied by the company.

"This is not part of any material that we have distributed. Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level, and are created keeping in mind the highest standards. We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 21:04 IST

