Byju's to invest $200 mn in physical tuition centres over 12-18 months

Edtech start-up Byju’s will invest upwards of $200 million to open brick and morter tuition centres in the next 12-18 months.

With positive feedback from the first 80 centres launched as part of the pilot programme since December, the company has decided to launch 500 centres in 200 cities this year. The company, which was valued at $20 billion in its last funding round and is expected to go public this year, said the tuition centres will combine digital with physical as the classes will have two teachers – one present in the class and another who will instruct through a ...