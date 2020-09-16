Byju's unveils 'Education for All' to empower 5 mn children by 2025

Byju’s, an edtech company, aims to make digital learning accessible to millions of children from underserved and economically deprived communities. The country’s second-most valuable startup announced the launch of its social initiative - Education for All.



The programme aims at democratising education by ensuring that children across all economic backgrounds get equal access to quality learning opportunities.



The Bengaluru-based firm said this initiative would bridge the educational and digital divide by making quality learning accessible to the children in need. To commence the initiative, Byju’s has signed MOUs (memorandum of understanding) with mission-aligned partners -- The American India Foundation(AIF), Magic Bus, Save the Children, United Way and Vadham Tea.



“With ‘Education for All’, we want to ensure that all children get an equal opportunity to learn and are committed to empowering children across the country through our tech-enabled learning programmes,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju’s.



“We are also happy to have like-minded and renowned partners on this journey as we work to make digital learning accessible by more children,” he said.



Since the launch in 2011, with the aid of technology, Byju’s said it has been able to address the constraints of the traditional education system, overcome its hurdles and impact the learning needs of students across the country. With this initiative, Byju’s will continue exploring and leveraging technology to bring about positive systemic changes in education.



The firm said it had made its learning content free for school students during the lockdown period. Since then it has seen over 20 million new students start learning from its platform for free. Today 64 million students are learning on the platform. The company aims to accelerate its impact in reaching children who possibly have no access to learning today, both on its own and through partnerships.



This month Byju’s raised $500 million in a new round of funding led by Silver Lake, the leading global technology investment firm, according to sources. The new funding increased the valuation of the firm to $10.8 billion.

