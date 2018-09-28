Byju's valuation jumps to $2 bn after General Atlantic's $100 mn infusion

Online tutoring start-up Byju’s valuation has reached $2 billion following a $100 million investment by private equity player General Atlantic India in a single tranche for a 5 per cent stake sources aware of the deal confirmed. The transaction marks GA's first investment in the education space.

Founded three years ago, Bengaluru-based Byju’s led by CEO Byju Raveendran, is India’s largest education technology startup and has crossed the Rs 1 billion monthly revenue mark. Byju who is a mechanical engineer by training is looking to close the fiscal year with a ...