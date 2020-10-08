Byju tops recall value in IPL ads; Dhoni, Virat most recalled celebrities

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Watch MS Dhoni top five knocks in Indian Premier League
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni doesn't sulk over defeats, says Michael Hussey
Mahendra Singh Dhoni bids adieu international cricket: Check key stats here
KL Rahul 'apt replacement' for Dhoni at ICC T20 World Cup, says Gambhir
Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid
-
Educational platform Byju holds the most recall value as the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches its peak. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in a survey found that Byju was the most spontaneously recalled brand on the IPL last weekend. However, its brand ambassador Shahrukh Khan trailed behind.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the highest recall value among celebrities in the ongoing season. With a CELEBAR score of 82, his association with Dream 11 was very high at 79 per cent. He got 12 per cent brand association with Oppo, 6 per cent with AMFI (articulated mostly as Mutual Funds), and 2 per cent with Khatabook, TVS and Indigo Paints.
"If Dhoni had only been endorsing Dream 11, his CELEBAR score would have been near 100, given his strong association with that one brand to almost the complete exclusion of the other brands he endorses," IIHB said in a release.
RCB captain Virat Kohli was just behind Dhoni with a CELEBAR score of 69. "Most respondents recalled seeing Kohli as an endorser for brands. 20 per cent associated him with Dream 11," it said. Kohli is most associated with MRF (30 per cent), Flipkart (29 per cent), Himalaya (11 per cent), Boost (10 per cent) and Philips (8 per cent).
Among Bollywood stars whose ads are being played in the current season of the tournament, Akshay Kumar rules the chart with a CELEBAR score very close to that of Virat Kohli at 67. His highest recall was with Fortune (27 per cent), PolicyBazaar (24 per cent), Harpic (17 per cent), Berger (9 per cent), Kurkure (9 per cent). He is followed by Article-15 star Ayushmann Khurrana.
Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan tied at a CELEBAR score of 52. Shahrukh had 72 per cent association with BYJUs, surprisingly, not everyone spontaneously connected him to the brand while Aamir is very strongly associated with PhonePe.
Non-celebrity brands have done well too. Swiggy, Thar, UpGrad, Altroz, Lenskart, MG Gloster, Facebook, Amazon, Kellogg’s, cricket.com, and VI were mentioned in significant measure by respondents who took the telephonic survey.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU