Byju tops recall value in IPL ads; Dhoni, Virat most recalled celebrities

Educational platform holds the most recall value as the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches its peak. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in a survey found that was the most spontaneously recalled brand on the IPL last weekend. However, its brand ambassador trailed behind.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian cricketer holds the highest recall value among celebrities in the ongoing season. With a CELEBAR score of 82, his association with Dream 11 was very high at 79 per cent. He got 12 per cent brand association with Oppo, 6 per cent with AMFI (articulated mostly as Mutual Funds), and 2 per cent with Khatabook, TVS and Indigo Paints.

"If Dhoni had only been endorsing Dream 11, his CELEBAR score would have been near 100, given his strong association with that one brand to almost the complete exclusion of the other brands he endorses," IIHB said in a release.

RCB captain Virat Kohli was just behind Dhoni with a CELEBAR score of 69. "Most respondents recalled seeing Kohli as an endorser for brands. 20 per cent associated him with Dream 11," it said. Kohli is most associated with MRF (30 per cent), Flipkart (29 per cent), Himalaya (11 per cent), Boost (10 per cent) and Philips (8 per cent).

Among Bollywood stars whose ads are being played in the current season of the tournament, Akshay Kumar rules the chart with a CELEBAR score very close to that of Virat Kohli at 67. His highest recall was with Fortune (27 per cent), PolicyBazaar (24 per cent), Harpic (17 per cent), Berger (9 per cent), Kurkure (9 per cent). He is followed by Article-15 star Ayushmann Khurrana.

and Aamir Khan tied at a CELEBAR score of 52. Shahrukh had 72 per cent association with BYJUs, surprisingly, not everyone spontaneously connected him to the brand while Aamir is very strongly associated with PhonePe.

Non-celebrity brands have done well too. Swiggy, Thar, UpGrad, Altroz, Lenskart, MG Gloster, Facebook, Amazon, Kellogg’s, cricket.com, and VI were mentioned in significant measure by respondents who took the telephonic survey.