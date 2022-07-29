Cab-hailing platforms Ola and Uber in merger talks, says report

Cab-hailing platforms Ola and Uber are in talks for a potential merger, said a report on Friday.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, US recently, reported Economic Times while citing two soruces aware of the major development.

Neither Uber nor Ola responded to questions on the possible merger, said the report.

The report comes at a time when Ola is reportedly ramping up its electric vehicle business and is now planning to lay off around 1,000 employees.

Media reports say that verticals like mobility, hyperlocal, fintech, and its used car operations have all been included in the process.

Recently, a report said that Ola is laying off up to 500 employees across departments as it aimed to cut costs amid a challenging funding environment and a delay in listing plans.

Senior executives at the SoftBank-backed company were reportedly tasked with identifying team members who can be asked to leave based on performance.

The company had shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars, as well as its quick-commerce business, Ola Dash, recently.

It was shut down within one year of its launch, as the company shifted focus on its electric two-wheeler and car verticals.

Last month, Uber refuted Bloomberg report of it exploring options for its Indian ride-hailing business, including a sale, but suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered.

Uber pondered a stock swap with local or even a pullout, before a global equity market rout upended plans. A stock deal was favored in exploratory talks as that would allow Uber to retain a foothold in India, reported Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Economic Times said an Ola statement suggested that rather than merger the company would look at acquisitions to consolidate its position. "Ola is one of the most profitable ride hailing in the world with a strong balance sheet. We are the market leader in India and are much bigger than other player. Hence, merger of any kind is completely out of the equation. We believe that India has a lot more opportunity to unlock when it comes to mobility services. As a strong vertically integrated mobility company we will further consolidate our position by any acquisition in the Indian market, if at all."