JUST IN

Torrent rolls out succession plan; Aman Mehta joins pharma unit's board
BGMI delisting from Google, Apple app stores adds to gaming sector's woes
Chess Olympiad: Tech Mahindra's app lets game buffs track the board moves
After poor Microsoft Xbox show, Sony expects weaker PlayStation sales ahead
I'm optimistic on 5G as penetration is still low: Apple CEO Tim Cook
Domino's new loyalty programme may pull traffic away from Zomato and Swiggy
Former I&B joint secretary Rakesh Mohan joins Dish TV India board
BSNL bailout: On revival and 4G launch, employees have fingers crossed
Sun Pharma shares jump over 5% after firm's Q1 net profit rises 43%
Indian private equity firm Lighthouse in talks to raise $400-mn fund
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cost inflation, exceptional expense spoil Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 show

Business Standard

Cab-hailing platforms Ola and Uber in merger talks, says report

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, US recently, says a news report

Topics
Cab apps | uber vs ola

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Cab-hailing platforms Ola and Uber are in talks for a potential merger, said a news report on Friday.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, US recently, reported Economic Times while citing two soruces aware of the major development.

Neither Uber nor Ola responded to questions on the possible merger, said the news report.

The report comes at a time when Ola is reportedly ramping up its electric vehicle business and is now planning to lay off around 1,000 employees.

Media reports say that verticals like mobility, hyperlocal, fintech, and its used car operations have all been included in the process.

Recently, a report said that Ola is laying off up to 500 employees across departments as it aimed to cut costs amid a challenging funding environment and a delay in listing plans.

Senior executives at the SoftBank-backed company were reportedly tasked with identifying team members who can be asked to leave based on performance.

The company had shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars, as well as its quick-commerce business, Ola Dash, recently.

It was shut down within one year of its launch, as the company shifted focus on its electric two-wheeler and car verticals.

Last month, Uber refuted Bloomberg report of it exploring options for its Indian ride-hailing business, including a sale, but suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered.

Uber pondered a stock swap with local companies or even a pullout, before a global equity market rout upended plans. A stock deal was favored in exploratory talks as that would allow Uber to retain a foothold in India, reported Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Economic Times said an Ola statement suggested that rather than merger the company would look at acquisitions to consolidate its position. "Ola is one of the most profitable ride hailing companies in the world with a strong balance sheet. We are the market leader in India and are much bigger than other player. Hence, merger of any kind is completely out of the equation. We believe that India has a lot more opportunity to unlock when it comes to mobility services. As a strong vertically integrated mobility company we will further consolidate our position by any acquisition in the Indian market, if at all."
Read our full coverage on Cab apps

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 21:10 IST

`
.