Cabinet panel approves restructuring of Steel Authority of India board

-
ALSO READ
SAIL's stockpile of iron ore fines give company opportunity for profit
Coronavirus lockdown: SAIL rings alarm bells over financial position
SAIL partners Apollo for healthcare services to employees, their families
Foreseeing strong demand for steel post-coronavirus: SAIL chairman
Steel shares decline on weak demand outlook; JSPL tanks 10%, SAIL falls 4%
-
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved restructuring of the board of Steel Authority of India (SAIL).
The four positions of chief executive officers of integrated steel plants of the company are to be elevated as functional directors.
The approved restructuring of the SAIL Board also involves merging the functions and duties of the post of director (raw materials and logistics) and that of director (projects and business planning) with the post of director (technical) and its consequent re-designation as director (technical, projects and raw materials).
The re-structured board of directors of SAIL will consist of chairman, director (finance), director (commercial), director (technical, project and raw materials), director (personnel), directors in-charge of ISPs, and non-official directors as per the Companies Act 2013 and two government nominee directors as per the DPE policy
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU