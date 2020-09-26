Cabinet panel approves restructuring of Steel Authority of India board

The Appointments Committee of the (ACC) on Friday approved restructuring of the board of (SAIL).



The four positions of chief executive officers of integrated steel plants of the company are to be elevated as functional directors.





They will be designated as directors-in-charge of Bokaro, Rourkela, Bhilai, and one director-in-charge jointly for Burnpur and Durgapur steel plants, the steel ministry said in its release.

The approved restructuring of the Board also involves merging the functions and duties of the post of director (raw materials and logistics) and that of director (projects and business planning) with the post of director (technical) and its consequent re-designation as director (technical, projects and raw materials).



The re-structured board of directors of will consist of chairman, director (finance), director (commercial), director (technical, project and raw materials), director (personnel), directors in-charge of ISPs, and non-official directors as per the Act 2013 and two government nominee directors as per the DPE policy