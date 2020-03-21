Caborundum Universal expands Tamil Nadu facility with Rs 48 cr investment

JUST IN
Patent for Pharmacyclic's cancer drug revoked on challenge by Laurus Labs
The investment made is funded entirely from internal accruals

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

The firm has an existing installed capacity of 15 million sq mtr per annum with a capacity utilisation of over 90 per cent

Murugappa Group's Caborundum Universal (CUMI) has said that its abrasives division at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu which manufactures coated abrasives has started commercial production with an additional capacity of 15 million sq mtr per annum.

The firm has an existing installed capacity of 15 million sq mtr per annum with a capacity utilisation of over 90 per cent. With this, the total capacity of coated abrasives in this facility now stands at 30 million sq mtr per annum.

The additional capacity has been installed with an investment of about Rs 48 crore, which is funded entirely from internal accruals.

The capacity addition was undertaken to augment the existing coated abrasives facility with a state of the art process and equipment to cater to the growing market demand for coated products domestically and internationally.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 19:36 IST

