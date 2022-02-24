Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

The Zydus group on Thursday announced its new brand identity with the name of the listed entity of the group Ltd. being changed to Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

According to Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., the new brand identity centres around the company's work in global lifesciences backed by innovation, science and technology.

"With these attributes close to our heart, we wish to make a meaningful difference in serving patients and communities. These pillars of care, compassion and commitment to innovation will remain at the heart of all that Zydus stands for," Patel said.

As part of the new brand identity, Zydus also launched a new brand logo featuring two hearts in purple and teal colours symbolising its commitment to science and innovation along with care and nurturance.

"We have always believed in evolving and transforming ourselves in the ongoing quest to bring patient-centric solutions driven by science and innovation. With differentiated approaches, we have been addressing healthcare challenges globally, creating healthier communities. Reaffirming this commitment, we will continue to unlock new possibilities that can impact lives and empower people with life-changing discoveries," said Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Sharing his insights on the new identity, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said “Our new brand identity is a confluence of what we truly are. A global life sciences company driven by the purpose of delivering care and nurturance for the patients, backed by the power of innovation, science and cutting edge technology. ”

In the new logo, two hearts come together to enclose ‘us’ at the core. The heart represents the company’s inclusiveness. The Teal and Purple colours represent the pillars of science and care. While the dynamic teal expresses Zydus’ dynamism and stands for the company’s commitment to science, the purposeful purple stands for dedication to care and nurturance. The ‘us’ in the new Zydus logo represents all the stakeholders including employees, patients, doctors, investors, bankers, business partners, associates and all those who are an integral part of Zydus’ journey.

Over the last seven decades since its inception, Zydus has made many first-in-India and first-in-the-world discoveries. The company was the first Indian Pharma company to bring an NCE from the lab to market,‘Lipaglyn’ to treat Diabetic Dyslipidemia.

Bilypsa is also the first drug anywhere in the world to be approved for Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

In a bid to tackle malaria Zydus in collaboration with MMV is developing ZY19489, a potential fast acting, single dose cure. Besides this, ZYIL1, the company’s novel oral small molecule, is an NLRP3 inhibitor candidate. Apart from NCEs, Zydus has a very robust pipeline for Biologics and Vaccines as well.

Recently, the company began the first supply of ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for human use, to the government.