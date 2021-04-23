Cadila Healthcare's Hepatitis C drug gets approval for emergency use

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its repurpose Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19
Decoded: What emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccine means for us
Cadila Healthcare completes phase-2 trial of Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19
Zydus completes phase 2 clinical trial in Covid patients with bio-therapy
Pfizer seeks emergency-use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in India
-
Cadila Healthcare has received restricted emergency use approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for moderate Covid-19 in adults, the drugmaker said on Friday.
The approval follows promising results from a late-stage study of the drug, and comes in the middle of a massive wave of Covid-19 cases in India, which has overwhelmed its health system and left many hospitals short of critical oxygen supplies.
Cadila said patients given its therapy in clinical trials had shown lesser need for supplemental oxygen, which is given to seriously ill Covid-19 patients to increase its supply in the blood and lungs.
About 91 per cent of patients treated with the drug, branded Virafin, tested negative for Covid-19 in standard RT-PCR tests by day seven, compared to nearly 79 per cent who were given the standard of care, the company said earlier this month.
“The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management,” Cadila Managing Director Sharvil Patel said. “It comes at a much-needed time for patients.” The country reported the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases.
Cadila’s drug, known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, was originally approved for liver disease Hepatitis C and launched in India 10 years ago. It is being repurposed to treat Covid-19.
The company’s shares reversed course following the news, and were last up 3.2 per cent at Rs 570 in afternoon trading on the NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU