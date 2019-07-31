Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's body found from river: Report

The body of founder has been found from the Nethravathi river, according to TV reports on Wednesday.

Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the river near the Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru, according to agency ANI.

Siddhartha, the founder of India’s largest coffee chain, went missing on Monday night en route to the coastal Karnataka city of Mangaluru, with a letter purportedly written by him showing he was under "tremendous pressure" from lenders and one of the private equity partners (PEs). The letter also alleged "a lot of harassment" from tax authorities.

A massive search operation involving teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police had continued throughout Tuesday. Search teams had scoured the waters under a bridge across the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru where the 60-year-old businessman was reportedly last seen.