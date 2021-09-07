Cairn Energy plans $700 mn shareholder returns if India tax row resolved

Britain's said on Tuesday it plans to return up to $700 million to shareholders via a special dividend and share buyback, provided a lengthy dispute with India over certain tax claims is resolved.

The oil and gas producer, which has major operations in the South Asian country, said it was considering entering into statutory undertakings with the Indian government over changes to retrospective tax laws at the heart of the row between the two.

