Cairn initiates arbitration against $520 mn govt demand over discrepancies

Oil and Gas, a vertical of Agarwal-controlled Vedanta, has initiated an arbitration regarding a demand notice of $520 million slapped on the company by the government.

The notice was slapped after finding alleged discrepancies in an audit regarding capital and operating expenses incurred on Rajasthan block. “Following the government demand, the company has initiated an arbitration against the government move,” a senior government official said. refused to comment on the issue. The arbitration notice was initiated on May 14, a day before the expiry date of the production sharing contract (PSC) on May 15. With the arbitration initiated, sources indicated that there is lack of clarity on the extension of the PSC for ten more years, as it was granted based on certain conditions, one of which was a solution regarding the slapped demand notice.

A source said based on the PSC, the seat of arbitration is likely to be London, while both the parties can have the option of deciding the seat later. “The demand notice was slapped by the government almost two years back. Now, the company has initiated an arbitration as it is unable to solve the issue mutually,” said a source aware about the development. There will be a three-member arbitration panel with one each from the government and the company, in addition to a neutral member. Another source added that the are likely to take Hague also as the seat of arbitration.





In the Rajasthan block, holds 70 per cent stake, while the remaining is under state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Based on the existing rules, Cairn will have to pay at least 30 per cent. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) had sought the additional profit petroleum for the government following alleged discrepancies it found on audit of capital and operating costs of the Mangala and other oilfields in the Rajasthan block.

The root of the issue lies in an effort by the company to improve the efficiency of the field. The three fields, Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwariya were considered as three separate development areas with different field development plans as part of the PSC. However, to maintain operational efficiency, Cairn merged the operations together to Mangala by bringing the oil of other two fields to Mangala for processing. “The idea was to have operational efficiency by having a common processing unit and pipeline infrastructure. Instead of independently creating three different facilities, Cairn made Mangala into a hub,” said a source. He added that in the audit, the government pointed out that its cost recovery gets slowed down, when you add up lower margin field to a higher margin field leading to losses. Despite having a representative in the management committee, the government waited for several years to come out with this claim. This time delay should have avoided, said an industry expert.

A solution on this dispute was one of the conditions for extension of PSC of the company. In addition, the extension notice also wanted solution on a dispute over payment of royalty from the block. Cairn had stopped paying for its share of royalty on oil produced from its Rajasthan block to ONGC and around $400 million of royalty dues are there since July 2017.