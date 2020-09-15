CAMS IPO upsized by 50% to facilitate NSE exit, to comprise 18.2 mn shares

The initial public offering (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has been upsized by 50 per cent to allow the National Stock Exchange (NSE) divest its holdings. Earlier, the mutual fund transfer agency was looking to offload 12.16 million, or a 25 per cent stake, through the IPO.

Instead, CAMS IPO will now comprise 18.2 million shares—nearly 36 per cent of the equity base. Furthermore, NSE Investments, an arm of NSE, will be the only selling shareholder under the new structure. Earlier, besides NSE, four other shareholders, including HDFC and an arm of Warburg Pincus, ...