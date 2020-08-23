Can the new Thar move bring Mahindra's SUV business on to the fast lane

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is set to redefine its brand DNA as it seeks to make a strong comeback in a market where it has lost ground to rivals. The all-new Thar, the iconic SUV brand that broke cover on the Independence Day, is the first step towards redefining the brand DNA, as it holds the “brand DNA in its purest form,” said a top company official.

The next in line will be the new generation XUV5OO codenamed W601 in early part of fiscal 2021-22 followed by the new generation Scorpio XUV5OO Z101 by the middle of the fiscal. With Thar, M&M is going full circle. Says ...