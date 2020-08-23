JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Varroc rides high on sharp auto recovery, strong order book hopes

No material changes planned in strategy, vision: Sudhir Singh, NIIT Tech
Business Standard

Can the new Thar move bring Mahindra's SUV business on to the fast lane

There is a lot riding on the iconic brand as the firm seeks to make a strong comeback

Topics
Mahindra Group

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is set to redefine its brand DNA as it seeks to make a strong comeback in a market where it has lost ground to rivals. The all-new Thar, the iconic SUV brand that broke cover on the Independence Day, is the first step towards redefining the brand DNA, as it holds the “brand DNA in its purest form,” said a top company official.

The next in line will be the new generation XUV5OO codenamed W601 in early part of fiscal 2021-22 followed by the new generation Scorpio XUV5OO Z101 by the middle of the fiscal. With Thar, M&M is going full circle. Says ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 19:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU