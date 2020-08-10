Tata Motors pips Mahindra in vehicle registration in July, FADA data shows

has overtaken Mahindra and Mahindra as the third largest in terms of number of vehicles registered for the month of July over the year-ago period, shows the manufacturer–wise market share data based on vehicle registration, released by federation of automobile dealers association (FADA).

This is the first time the auto dealer body has released market share data based on vehicle registration. Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) releases data based on wholesale numbers (dispatches to dealers)

As per the numbers released on Monday, Tata Motors’ registration increased to 12,753 units in July against 12760 units in the year ago period. The Tata group flagship saw its share in the PV segment go up to 8.10 per cent from 6.07 per cent in the year ago period. Registration of Mahindra vehicles dropped to 7,811 units from 17,828 units in the same month. Its market share dropped to five per cent from 8.47 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the top two car makers Maruti and Hyundai strengthened their lead in the market in terms of market share even as volumes saw a year on year drop owing to the pandemic. Maruti’s share jumped from 47.24 per cent to 50.40 per cent. Hyundai’s share inched up to 18.69 per cent from 18.33 per cent in the year ago period.

Kia Motors India, one of the latest entrants in the PV market cornered 4.45 per cent in July. French carmaker Renault India too showed a smart recovery during the month gaining share—it went up to 3.18 per cent from 2.04 per cent in the same month last year.

Most of the other PV makers saw a year-on-year drop in their share of the market, shows the data.

Among the two-wheeler makers, with the exception of market leader, Hero MotoCorp which saw its share go up to 40.66 per cent in against 35.61 per cent, most of the other two wheeler makers saw their share drop.