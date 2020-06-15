Can Vivo beat lockdown blues as campaigns against Chinese brands intensify

In the ordinary scheme of things, the launch of V19, the newly minted model from Vivo would have been a noisy affair. In the past, its launches have usually been timed alongside the annual cricketing carnival, with flashy and long drawn campaigns.

But nothing about 2020 has been ordinary and Vivo, having decided to push the V19 launch by a few weeks, has kept the buzz down with a digital-first campaign, flipping its media strategy to bring out television commercials a few weeks after the official launch and building up expectations slowly. The company says that the phones (priced ...